Which of the following best describes the role of a clinical psychologist?
A
An expert who researches how groups interact and influence individual behavior.
B
A specialist who focuses on workplace behavior and organizational effectiveness.
C
A professional who assesses, diagnoses, and treats mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders in individuals.
D
A scientist who studies how people think, learn, and remember information.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key roles and focus areas associated with each option. For example, research on group interactions relates to social psychology, workplace behavior relates to industrial-organizational psychology, and studying cognition relates to cognitive psychology.
Step 2: Understand the primary responsibilities of a clinical psychologist, which include assessing, diagnosing, and treating mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders in individuals.
Step 3: Compare each option to the core functions of clinical psychology to determine which description aligns best with these responsibilities.
Step 4: Recognize that the option describing a professional who assesses, diagnoses, and treats mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders directly matches the clinical psychologist's role.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of a clinical psychologist is the one emphasizing their work with individual mental health issues, rather than group behavior, workplace dynamics, or cognitive processes.
