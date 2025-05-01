Which of the following statements about delivering bad news is true?
A
It is important to provide clear and honest information when delivering bad news.
B
Delivering bad news should always be avoided to prevent emotional distress.
C
Bad news should be delivered without considering the recipient's emotional state.
D
Using vague language helps recipients better understand bad news.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the importance of delivering bad news in a psychological context. It involves communicating information that may cause distress or discomfort to the recipient.
Step 2: Recognize that effective communication of bad news requires clarity and honesty to ensure the recipient fully understands the situation without confusion or misunderstanding.
Step 3: Consider the emotional state of the recipient. Good practice involves being empathetic and sensitive, rather than ignoring their feelings or avoiding the conversation altogether.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given: Avoiding bad news to prevent distress is not recommended because it can lead to mistrust or confusion; delivering bad news without considering emotions can harm the recipient; using vague language can cause misunderstanding.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is that providing clear and honest information is essential when delivering bad news, as it respects the recipient's right to know and supports psychological well-being.
