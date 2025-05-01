Why is Edward Tolman considered one of the early cognitive psychologists?
A
He emphasized the role of mental processes, such as cognitive maps, in learning.
B
He focused exclusively on observable behaviors and rejected the study of mental processes.
C
He argued that reinforcement is the only factor influencing learning.
D
He developed the theory of classical conditioning.
1
Understand the historical context: Early behaviorists focused mainly on observable behaviors and often rejected the study of internal mental processes.
Recognize Edward Tolman's contribution: Unlike strict behaviorists, Tolman introduced the idea that internal cognitive processes, such as mental representations or 'cognitive maps,' play a crucial role in learning.
Identify what a cognitive map is: It is a mental representation of the spatial layout of an environment, which helps organisms navigate and make decisions beyond simple stimulus-response patterns.
Compare Tolman's approach to other theories: He did not focus exclusively on reinforcement or classical conditioning but emphasized that learning involves more than just external stimuli and responses.
Conclude why Tolman is considered an early cognitive psychologist: Because he highlighted the importance of internal mental processes in understanding learning, bridging behaviorism and cognitive psychology.
