According to psychological theories of drug use, which factor is most commonly associated with the initiation of substance use behaviors?
A
Exposure to environmental toxins
B
Seasonal changes in daylight hours
C
Genetic mutations in neurotransmitter receptors
D
Peer influence and social learning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that psychological theories of drug use often focus on behavioral and social factors rather than purely biological or environmental toxins.
Recognize that initiation of substance use behaviors is frequently explained by social learning theory, which emphasizes the role of observing and imitating others, especially peers.
Identify that peer influence is a key factor because individuals are more likely to start using substances if their friends or social group engage in such behaviors.
Consider that environmental toxins and genetic mutations, while relevant to other aspects of drug use or addiction, are not the primary factors in the initiation phase according to psychological theories.
Conclude that among the options, peer influence and social learning best explain the initiation of substance use behaviors in psychological frameworks.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah