Saying that someone has been "let go" instead of "fired" is an example of which language behavior?
A
Overextension
B
Telegraphic speech
C
Euphemism
D
Syntax
Step 1: Understand the meaning of the term 'euphemism' in language behavior. A euphemism is a mild or indirect word or expression used to replace one that may be considered harsh, blunt, or unpleasant.
Step 2: Analyze the example given: saying someone has been 'let go' instead of 'fired'. Notice that 'let go' is a softer, less direct way of saying 'fired', which can sound harsh or negative.
Step 3: Compare this behavior to other options: Overextension involves using a word in a broader context than appropriate; Telegraphic speech refers to simplified speech in young children; Syntax relates to the arrangement of words and phrases to create sentences.
Step 4: Recognize that the example fits the definition of euphemism because it replaces a direct, potentially offensive term with a gentler one.
Step 5: Conclude that the language behavior demonstrated by using 'let go' instead of 'fired' is an example of euphemism.
