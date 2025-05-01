Which of the following best explains why bilingual children tend to acquire each language at a slower rate compared to monolingual children?
A
Bilingual children divide their exposure and practice between two languages, resulting in less input for each language individually.
B
Bilingual children are less motivated to learn languages than monolingual children.
C
Bilingual children have a lower overall cognitive capacity for language learning than monolingual children.
D
Bilingual children experience confusion that prevents them from learning any language effectively.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of language acquisition in children, which involves exposure to language input and practice in using that language.
Step 2: Recognize that bilingual children receive input in two languages rather than one, meaning their total language exposure is split between both languages.
Step 3: Consider that because bilingual children divide their time and practice between two languages, the amount of exposure to each individual language is less compared to monolingual children who focus on only one language.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by understanding that motivation, cognitive capacity, and confusion are not supported by research as primary reasons for slower acquisition in bilingual children.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that bilingual children acquire each language more slowly because their exposure and practice are divided, resulting in less input for each language individually.
