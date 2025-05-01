Which of the following scenarios illustrates the principle of social facilitation?
A
A skilled pianist performs better during a concert in front of an audience than when practicing alone.
B
A student studies more effectively in a quiet room than in a crowded library.
C
A person conforms to a group's opinion even though they privately disagree.
D
An employee works less efficiently when part of a large team than when working alone.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social facilitation, which refers to the tendency for people to perform better on simple or well-learned tasks when in the presence of others.
Step 2: Identify the key elements in each scenario: the task being performed, the presence of others, and whether performance improves or declines.
Step 3: Analyze the first scenario: a skilled pianist performs better during a concert (presence of an audience) than when practicing alone, which aligns with social facilitation because the task is well-learned and performance improves with an audience.
Step 4: Compare the other scenarios to the definition: studying in a quiet room vs. crowded library relates to distraction, conformity involves changing opinions due to group pressure, and working less efficiently in a team relates to social loafing, not facilitation.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario illustrating social facilitation is the skilled pianist performing better in front of an audience, as it matches the principle of improved performance on a familiar task due to the presence of others.
