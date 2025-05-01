Which term best describes acceptance and love of another's thoughts and feelings without expecting anything in return?
A
Unconditional positive regard
B
Reciprocal determinism
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Self-actualization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept described in the problem: acceptance and love of another's thoughts and feelings without expecting anything in return.
Recall the definitions of the given terms: Unconditional positive regard, Reciprocal determinism, Cognitive dissonance, and Self-actualization.
Understand that 'Unconditional positive regard' is a term from humanistic psychology, particularly Carl Rogers, which means accepting and valuing a person without conditions or judgment.
Recognize that 'Reciprocal determinism' refers to the interaction between a person, their behavior, and the environment, not about acceptance or love.
Note that 'Cognitive dissonance' involves psychological discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs, and 'Self-actualization' is about realizing one's potential, neither directly relates to unconditional acceptance.
