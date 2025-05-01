In the context of theories of emotion in psychology, what role do endorphins most directly play?
A
They directly trigger the physiological arousal described in the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion.
B
They are the main hormones responsible for initiating the fight-or-flight response in the James-Lange theory.
C
They act as neurotransmitters that reduce pain and can produce feelings of pleasure, but are not considered a primary component in major theories of emotion.
D
They are the key neurotransmitters involved in the two-factor theory of emotion proposed by Schachter and Singer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of endorphins in the nervous system. Endorphins are neurotransmitters that primarily function to reduce pain and induce feelings of pleasure or euphoria.
Step 2: Review the major theories of emotion: James-Lange theory, Cannon-Bard theory, and Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, focusing on how each explains the relationship between physiological arousal and emotional experience.
Step 3: Identify that the James-Lange theory emphasizes physiological arousal as a response to stimuli, but it does not specifically involve endorphins as the main hormones triggering this arousal.
Step 4: Recognize that the Cannon-Bard theory proposes simultaneous physiological arousal and emotional experience, but endorphins are not described as the direct triggers of this arousal.
Step 5: Note that the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory involves cognitive appraisal combined with physiological arousal, but endorphins are not the key neurotransmitters in this process; instead, endorphins mainly modulate pain and pleasure independently of these theories.
