In the context of theories of emotion and operant conditioning, positive punishment is which of the following?
A
Adding an unpleasant stimulus to decrease a behavior
B
Removing a pleasant stimulus to increase a behavior
C
Adding a pleasant stimulus to increase a behavior
D
Removing an unpleasant stimulus to decrease a behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences that follow behavior. These consequences can either increase or decrease the likelihood of the behavior occurring again.
Recall that in operant conditioning, 'positive' means adding a stimulus, while 'negative' means removing a stimulus. 'Punishment' refers to decreasing the likelihood of a behavior, and 'reinforcement' refers to increasing it.
Analyze the term 'positive punishment': it involves adding (positive) something unpleasant to reduce (punish) a behavior.
Compare the options given with the definition: 'Adding an unpleasant stimulus to decrease a behavior' matches the concept of positive punishment.
Confirm that the other options describe different operant conditioning processes, such as negative reinforcement or positive reinforcement, which do not fit the definition of positive punishment.
