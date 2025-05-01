Which concept best demonstrates the process of losing a memory within the first minutes and hours of learning?
A
The two-factor theory
B
The Yerkes-Dodson law
C
The forgetting curve
D
The James-Lange theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about a concept that explains how memory is lost shortly after learning, specifically within the first minutes and hours.
Step 2: Review each option to identify which theory or concept relates directly to memory loss or forgetting over time.
Step 3: Recognize that the two-factor theory relates to emotion, the Yerkes-Dodson law relates to arousal and performance, and the James-Lange theory relates to emotion and physiological responses, so these are less relevant to memory loss.
Step 4: Identify that the forgetting curve is a concept developed by Hermann Ebbinghaus that describes the decline of memory retention over time, especially rapid loss soon after learning.
Step 5: Conclude that the forgetting curve best demonstrates the process of losing a memory within the first minutes and hours after learning.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah