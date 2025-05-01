Who among the following is most likely to have elevated levels of endorphins?
A
Someone who is sleep deprived
B
A person who has just completed a long-distance run
C
A person who has consumed a large amount of caffeine
D
An individual experiencing chronic stress
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what endorphins are: they are neurotransmitters produced by the brain that act as natural painkillers and mood elevators, often released in response to stress or physical activity.
Recognize that physical exercise, especially prolonged aerobic activities like long-distance running, is known to trigger the release of endorphins, often referred to as the 'runner's high.'
Consider the effects of sleep deprivation, caffeine consumption, and chronic stress on endorphin levels: sleep deprivation and chronic stress typically do not increase endorphins and may even reduce their effectiveness, while caffeine primarily stimulates the central nervous system but does not directly increase endorphin levels.
Compare each option with the known triggers of endorphin release, focusing on which scenario aligns best with elevated endorphin production.
Conclude that the person who has just completed a long-distance run is most likely to have elevated endorphin levels due to the body's natural response to sustained physical exertion.
