Who among the following is most likely experiencing a low-arousal positive emotion?
A
A person feeling relaxed while reading a book on a quiet afternoon
B
A person feeling excited after winning a sports competition
C
A person feeling anxious before an important exam
D
A person feeling angry after a disagreement with a friend
1
Understand the concept of arousal in emotions: Arousal refers to the physiological and psychological state of being awake or reactive to stimuli, ranging from low to high levels.
Identify positive emotions: Positive emotions are feelings that are pleasant or desirable, such as happiness, relaxation, or excitement.
Distinguish between high-arousal and low-arousal positive emotions: High-arousal positive emotions include excitement and enthusiasm, while low-arousal positive emotions include calmness and relaxation.
Analyze each option to determine the type of emotion and its arousal level: For example, feeling excited is high-arousal positive, feeling relaxed is low-arousal positive, feeling anxious is negative and high-arousal, and feeling angry is negative and high-arousal.
Conclude that the person feeling relaxed while reading a book on a quiet afternoon is experiencing a low-arousal positive emotion because relaxation is a positive feeling with low physiological activation.
