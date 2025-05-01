Which of the following physiological conditions is most commonly associated with the emotion of happiness?
A
Activation of the sympathetic nervous system and pupil dilation
B
Increased release of endorphins and activation of the parasympathetic nervous system
C
Constriction of blood vessels and decreased skin temperature
D
Elevated levels of cortisol and increased heart rate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that emotions are often linked to specific physiological responses in the body, which are regulated by the nervous system and various biochemical processes.
Recall that the sympathetic nervous system is typically associated with the 'fight or flight' response, which involves increased heart rate, pupil dilation, and activation during stress or fear, rather than happiness.
Recognize that the parasympathetic nervous system is involved in 'rest and digest' activities, promoting relaxation and recovery, which aligns more closely with feelings of contentment and happiness.
Consider the role of endorphins, which are neurotransmitters that act as natural painkillers and mood enhancers, often released during pleasurable activities and linked to positive emotions like happiness.
Evaluate the options by matching the physiological conditions to the typical responses associated with happiness, focusing on increased endorphin release and parasympathetic activation as the most relevant indicators.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah