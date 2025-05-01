While behaviorism focused on only observable behavior, cognitive psychology primarily emphasizes which of the following?
A
The role of unconscious drives and childhood experiences
B
The influence of genetic inheritance on behavior
C
The impact of social and cultural factors on behavior
D
The study of internal mental processes such as thinking, memory, and problem-solving
1
Understand that behaviorism focuses on observable behaviors and external stimuli, ignoring internal mental states.
Recognize that cognitive psychology emerged as a response to behaviorism, emphasizing the importance of internal mental processes.
Identify key internal mental processes studied in cognitive psychology, such as thinking, memory, perception, and problem-solving.
Compare the options given: unconscious drives and childhood experiences relate more to psychoanalysis; genetic inheritance relates to biological psychology; social and cultural factors relate to social psychology.
Conclude that cognitive psychology primarily emphasizes the study of internal mental processes like thinking, memory, and problem-solving.
