Which term in cognitive psychology refers to a picture or idea that helps someone to remember a more complex idea?
A
Schema
B
Algorithm
C
Heuristic
D
Mnemonic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for a term in cognitive psychology that describes a tool or aid used to help remember a more complex idea.
Review the definitions of the given options: 'Schema' refers to a mental framework or structure for organizing knowledge; 'Algorithm' is a step-by-step procedure for solving problems; 'Heuristic' is a mental shortcut or rule of thumb for problem-solving; 'Mnemonic' is a memory aid, often a picture, phrase, or idea, that helps recall information.
Identify that the term which specifically refers to a picture or idea used to help remember complex information is 'Mnemonic'.
Recognize that mnemonics work by associating new information with familiar images or concepts, making recall easier.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Mnemonic' because it directly relates to memory aids designed to simplify the recall of complex ideas.
