In cognitive psychology, which term best describes individuals who are internally motivated to perceive the world and act in accordance with their developing schemas?
A
Psychoanalysts
B
Behaviorists
C
Humanists
D
Constructivists
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept of 'schemas' in cognitive psychology. Schemas are mental structures that help individuals organize and interpret information based on their experiences.
Step 2: Recognize that individuals who are internally motivated to perceive the world and act according to their developing schemas are actively constructing their understanding of reality.
Step 3: Review the definitions of the given options: Psychoanalysts focus on unconscious drives, Behaviorists emphasize external stimuli and responses, Humanists stress personal growth and self-actualization, and Constructivists emphasize active knowledge construction through experience.
Step 4: Identify that 'Constructivists' best fit the description because they believe individuals build their own understanding and knowledge of the world through experiences and reflecting on those experiences, aligning with the idea of acting in accordance with developing schemas.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Constructivists' is the best choice to describe individuals internally motivated to perceive and act based on their schemas.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah