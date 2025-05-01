Which of the following is an important center of emotion and learning in the brain?
A
Occipital lobe
B
Cerebellum
C
Amygdala
D
Medulla oblongata
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about a brain region important for both emotion and learning.
Recall the primary functions of each brain area listed: the Occipital lobe is mainly involved in visual processing, the Cerebellum in motor control and coordination, and the Medulla oblongata in autonomic functions like breathing and heart rate.
Recognize that the Amygdala is a key structure within the limbic system, which is heavily involved in processing emotions and forming emotional memories.
Connect the role of the Amygdala to both emotional responses and learning processes, especially those related to fear and reward.
Conclude that among the options, the Amygdala is the important center of emotion and learning in the brain.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah