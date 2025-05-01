Self-esteem and body image are said to have which type of relationship?
A
An inverse relationship, where lower self-esteem leads to a more positive body image
B
A positive correlation, where higher self-esteem is associated with a more positive body image
C
No correlation; self-esteem and body image are unrelated
D
A negative correlation, where higher self-esteem is associated with a more negative body image
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved. Self-esteem refers to a person's overall sense of self-worth or personal value, while body image is how a person perceives and feels about their physical appearance.
Step 2: Recognize what types of relationships between variables mean. A positive correlation means both variables increase or decrease together, a negative correlation means one increases while the other decreases, and no correlation means no predictable relationship.
Step 3: Consider psychological research findings, which generally show that individuals with higher self-esteem tend to have a more positive body image, indicating these two variables move together in the same direction.
Step 4: Based on this understanding, identify that the relationship between self-esteem and body image is best described as a positive correlation, where higher self-esteem is associated with a more positive body image.
Step 5: Eliminate other options such as inverse or negative correlations and no correlation, since they contradict established psychological evidence about the link between self-esteem and body image.
