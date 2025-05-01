Which of the following is very important to avoid when faced with a social dilemma?
A
Acting solely in your own self-interest without considering the group's welfare
B
Communicating openly with other group members
C
Seeking compromise and cooperation
D
Understanding the perspectives of others involved
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a social dilemma is — a situation where individual interests conflict with the collective good, meaning what benefits one person may harm the group as a whole.
Step 2: Recognize that acting solely in your own self-interest without regard for the group's welfare can lead to negative outcomes for everyone involved, including yourself, because it undermines cooperation.
Step 3: Identify that effective strategies in social dilemmas include communicating openly, seeking compromise, and understanding others' perspectives, as these promote cooperation and mutual benefit.
Step 4: Analyze the options given and determine which behavior would most likely worsen the social dilemma — in this case, prioritizing only personal gain without considering the group.
Step 5: Conclude that to avoid worsening a social dilemma, it is very important to avoid acting solely in your own self-interest without considering the group's welfare.
