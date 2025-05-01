Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
12. Social Psychology
Social Forces
Multiple Choice
Social forces that shape behavior and are formally stated are called:
A
Implicit forces.
B
Explicit forces.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between implicit and explicit forces: Implicit forces are unspoken, informal influences on behavior, while explicit forces are formally stated and clearly defined rules or expectations.
Recognize that the question is asking about social forces that are formally stated, which aligns with the definition of explicit forces.
Recall examples of explicit forces, such as laws, organizational policies, or written social norms, to reinforce the concept.
Eliminate implicit forces as a possible answer since they refer to informal, unwritten influences like cultural norms or peer pressure.
Conclude that the correct term for formally stated social forces is 'explicit forces,' as it matches the definition provided in the question.