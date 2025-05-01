Which of the following is NOT part of the '3 A's' of bystander intervention in social psychology?
A
Action
B
Awareness
C
Accountability
D
Assessment
Step 1: Understand the concept of the '3 A's' of bystander intervention in social psychology. These are key components that describe the process by which a bystander decides to help in an emergency or social situation.
Step 2: Identify the commonly accepted '3 A's' which are Awareness, Accountability, and Action. Awareness refers to noticing the event, Accountability involves feeling responsible to help, and Action is the actual helping behavior.
Step 3: Review the options given: Action, Awareness, Accountability, and Assessment. Compare each option to the known '3 A's' to see which one does not fit.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Assessment' is not traditionally included in the '3 A's' of bystander intervention. While assessment might be part of the decision-making process, it is not one of the core '3 A's'.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Assessment' because it is not part of the established '3 A's' framework in bystander intervention.
