According to Erik Erikson, the psychosocial stage that characterizes early childhood is:
A
Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt
B
Industry vs. Inferiority
C
Trust vs. Mistrust
D
Initiative vs. Guilt
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the age range associated with early childhood in Erik Erikson's theory, which typically covers ages 1 to 3 years.
Recall Erikson's psychosocial stages and their corresponding age ranges to match the stage with early childhood.
Understand the key conflict or challenge in each stage: for example, 'Trust vs. Mistrust' is infancy, 'Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt' is early childhood, 'Initiative vs. Guilt' is preschool age, and 'Industry vs. Inferiority' is school age.
Match the stage 'Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt' with early childhood based on the age range and the developmental task of gaining independence and self-control.
Confirm that the other options correspond to different stages and age ranges, reinforcing that 'Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt' is the correct stage for early childhood.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah