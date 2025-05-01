In developmental psychology, secure attachment to parents during childhood correlates with which of the following outcomes later in life?
A
Higher levels of social competence and emotional regulation
B
Lower academic achievement
C
Increased risk of developing anxiety disorders
D
Greater likelihood of insecure relationships in adulthood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of secure attachment in developmental psychology, which refers to a strong, healthy emotional bond between a child and their caregiver, characterized by trust and safety.
Recognize that secure attachment typically leads to positive developmental outcomes, including better emotional regulation and social skills.
Analyze each option by comparing it to established research findings: secure attachment is generally linked to higher social competence and better emotional regulation, not lower academic achievement or increased anxiety.
Recall that insecure attachment, rather than secure attachment, is more commonly associated with anxiety disorders and difficulties in adult relationships.
Conclude that the outcome most consistent with secure attachment is 'Higher levels of social competence and emotional regulation.'
