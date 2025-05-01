According to Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, what is a key developmental task for most toddlers?
A
Establishing identity versus role confusion
B
Developing a sense of autonomy versus shame and doubt
C
Forming intimate relationships versus isolation
D
Resolving the crisis of industry versus inferiority
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the stage of development relevant to toddlers in Erikson's theory. Toddlers typically fall into the second stage of psychosocial development.
Recall the name and key conflict of the second stage, which occurs approximately between 1 to 3 years of age.
Understand that this stage focuses on toddlers developing a sense of personal control and independence.
Recognize that the key developmental task is balancing autonomy (self-control) with feelings of shame and doubt if independence is not supported.
Conclude that the correct developmental task for toddlers is 'Developing a sense of autonomy versus shame and doubt,' distinguishing it from other stages like identity versus role confusion or intimacy versus isolation.
