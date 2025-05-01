According to House's revised path-goal theory in developmental psychology, a leader's style should vary depending on which of the following factors?
A
The leader's level of formal education
B
The organization's financial resources
C
The characteristics of the subordinates and the work environment
D
The leader's own personality traits
Understand that House's revised path-goal theory focuses on how a leader's behavior can motivate subordinates to achieve goals by adapting their style.
Recognize that the theory emphasizes the importance of situational factors, particularly the characteristics of the subordinates (such as their needs, abilities, and experience) and the work environment (such as task structure and organizational context).
Identify that the leader's style should be flexible and change according to these subordinate and environmental factors to effectively guide and support employees.
Note that factors like the leader's formal education, the organization's financial resources, or the leader's personality traits are not the primary focus in determining the appropriate leadership style in this theory.
Conclude that the correct application of House's revised path-goal theory involves assessing subordinate characteristics and the work environment to select the most effective leadership style.
