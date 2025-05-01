Which of the following is NOT considered a form of accommodation in social psychology?
A
Control
B
Compromise
C
Mediation
D
Truce
Step 1: Understand the concept of accommodation in social psychology. Accommodation refers to the process by which conflicting parties adjust their attitudes, behaviors, or demands to reduce conflict and reach a more harmonious state.
Step 2: Review the common forms of accommodation, which typically include compromise, mediation, and truce. These are strategies used to resolve conflicts by finding middle ground, involving a neutral third party, or agreeing to a temporary peace.
Step 3: Analyze each option given: 'Control', 'Compromise', 'Mediation', and 'Truce'. Consider whether each represents a method of adjusting or resolving conflict through mutual agreement or intervention.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Control' does not fit the definition of accommodation because it implies dominance or imposition rather than mutual adjustment or cooperation.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Control' is NOT considered a form of accommodation in social psychology, while the other options are recognized methods of accommodating conflict.
