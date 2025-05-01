Which of the following scenarios best demonstrates companionship support in social psychology?
A
A colleague gives you advice on how to solve a work problem.
B
A friend joins you for a walk every evening to keep you company.
C
A mentor praises your achievements to boost your self-esteem.
D
A family member helps you financially during a difficult time.
1
Understand the concept of companionship support in social psychology, which refers to the presence of others who provide company and shared activities, helping to reduce feelings of loneliness and offering emotional comfort through their presence.
Review each scenario and identify the type of support being demonstrated: advice (informational support), praise (esteem support), financial help (instrumental support), or simply being present and sharing time (companionship support).
Recognize that companionship support is characterized by spending time together and providing a sense of belonging, rather than giving advice, praise, or tangible aid.
Analyze the scenario where a friend joins you for a walk every evening, noting that this involves shared activity and presence, which aligns with companionship support.
Conclude that the scenario involving a friend joining you for a walk best exemplifies companionship support because it emphasizes social presence and shared experience rather than direct problem-solving or material assistance.
