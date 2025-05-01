Which theoretical perspective in social psychology is most likely to study how changes in society affect health?
A
Social constructionism
B
Sociocultural perspective
C
Psychoanalytic perspective
D
Humanistic perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key focus of the question: it asks which theoretical perspective in social psychology studies how societal changes affect health.
Understand the main idea behind each perspective: Social constructionism focuses on how social realities are created through interactions; Psychoanalytic perspective emphasizes unconscious processes; Humanistic perspective centers on individual growth and self-actualization.
Recognize that the Sociocultural perspective examines how social and cultural factors, including societal changes, influence behaviors, attitudes, and health outcomes.
Relate the concept of societal changes affecting health to the Sociocultural perspective, as it directly addresses the impact of social environments and cultural contexts on individuals.
Conclude that the Sociocultural perspective is the most appropriate theoretical framework for studying the effects of societal changes on health.
