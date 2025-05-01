Which of the following best describes the difference between peer pressure and peer influence in social psychology?
A
Peer pressure and peer influence are identical concepts and can be used interchangeably in all contexts.
B
Peer pressure is always positive, while peer influence is always negative.
C
Peer pressure involves direct or explicit encouragement to conform, while peer influence refers to more subtle or indirect effects that peers have on attitudes and behaviors.
D
Peer pressure only occurs in childhood, whereas peer influence only occurs in adulthood.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of both terms. Peer pressure typically refers to direct or explicit attempts by peers to encourage conformity to certain behaviors, attitudes, or values.
Step 2: Recognize that peer influence is a broader concept that includes both direct and indirect effects peers have on an individual's attitudes and behaviors, often in more subtle or implicit ways.
Step 3: Compare the options given by analyzing whether they correctly capture the nature of peer pressure and peer influence, focusing on the explicitness and subtlety of the social effects.
Step 4: Eliminate options that incorrectly state that peer pressure and peer influence are identical, or that assign absolute positive or negative values to them, or that restrict them to specific age groups.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one highlighting that peer pressure involves direct or explicit encouragement to conform, while peer influence refers to more subtle or indirect effects peers have on attitudes and behaviors.
