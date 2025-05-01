Which of the following examples would most likely be affected by social influences?
A
A person experiences jet lag after traveling across time zones.
B
A person develops a food allergy after eating peanuts.
C
A person changes their opinion about a movie after hearing their friends discuss it.
D
A person solves a math problem alone in a quiet room.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social influence in psychology, which refers to the ways in which individuals change their behavior, attitudes, or opinions as a result of real or imagined pressure from others.
Step 2: Analyze each example to determine whether the behavior or change is likely caused by social factors or internal/biological factors.
Step 3: Recognize that jet lag is a physiological response to crossing time zones and is not influenced by social factors.
Step 4: Understand that developing a food allergy is a biological reaction and not related to social influence.
Step 5: Identify that changing an opinion about a movie after hearing friends discuss it is a clear example of social influence, as the person's attitude is affected by others' opinions.
