Which phrase might a kinesthetic communicator use when expressing themselves in a social interaction?
A
It sounds logical to me.
B
I feel that this situation is uncomfortable.
C
I see what you mean.
D
I hear what you're saying.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that kinesthetic communicators express themselves primarily through feelings and physical sensations rather than through visual or auditory cues.
Recognize that phrases used by kinesthetic communicators often include words related to feelings, touch, or bodily sensations, such as 'I feel' or 'This feels'.
Analyze each phrase to identify which one reflects a focus on feelings or sensations: 'It sounds logical to me' relates to auditory processing, 'I see what you mean' relates to visual processing, and 'I hear what you're saying' also relates to auditory processing.
Identify that the phrase 'I feel that this situation is uncomfortable' directly references a feeling, which aligns with kinesthetic communication style.
Conclude that the phrase 'I feel that this situation is uncomfortable' is the one a kinesthetic communicator is most likely to use in social interaction.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah