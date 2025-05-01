Which of the following best defines social psychology?
A
The analysis of how biological processes affect psychological functioning.
B
The scientific study of how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
C
The study of individual differences in personality traits and characteristics.
D
The investigation of mental disorders and their treatment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key components of social psychology by focusing on how it relates to people's interactions and influences from others.
Understand that social psychology examines how an individual's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are affected by the presence of others, whether real, imagined, or implied.
Differentiate social psychology from other psychology branches such as biological psychology (which focuses on biological processes), personality psychology (which studies individual differences), and clinical psychology (which investigates mental disorders and treatments).
Recognize that social psychology is a scientific discipline, meaning it relies on systematic observation and experimentation to understand social influences.
Conclude that the best definition of social psychology is the scientific study of how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah