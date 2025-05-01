In social psychology, how does a person's level of interest in politics typically influence their opinions on political issues?
A
Individuals with low interest in politics are more likely to have strong and consistent political opinions than those with high interest.
B
A person's level of interest in politics has no impact on the strength or stability of their political opinions.
C
Individuals with a higher level of interest in politics tend to have more well-defined and stable political opinions.
D
Individuals with a higher level of interest in politics tend to have less knowledge and weaker opinions about political issues.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept of political interest in social psychology, which refers to how engaged or invested a person is in political matters.
Step 2: Recognize that individuals with higher political interest are more likely to seek out information, think critically, and reflect on political issues, leading to stronger and more stable opinions.
Step 3: Contrast this with individuals who have low political interest, who tend to have less exposure to political information and therefore weaker or less consistent opinions.
Step 4: Apply this understanding to evaluate the statements given, identifying which aligns with the established psychological research on political interest and opinion formation.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement indicating individuals with higher political interest have more well-defined and stable political opinions is consistent with social psychology findings.
