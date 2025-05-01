In social psychology, mirroring involves paying attention to how the other person:
A
remembers facts and repeating them back word-for-word
B
expresses their opinions and always agreeing with them
C
moves, speaks, and behaves, and subtly matching those actions
D
chooses their clothing and copying their style exactly
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of mirroring in social psychology, which refers to the unconscious or conscious imitation of another person's behavior during social interactions.
Recognize that mirroring typically involves matching nonverbal cues such as body language, gestures, speech patterns, and facial expressions rather than verbal content or opinions.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the definition of mirroring: repeating facts word-for-word focuses on memory recall, which is not mirroring; always agreeing with opinions is about agreement, not imitation of behavior; copying clothing style exactly is about appearance, not behavior.
Identify that the option involving 'moves, speaks, and behaves, and subtly matching those actions' aligns with the psychological understanding of mirroring as it involves mimicking behavior and communication style.
Conclude that the correct understanding of mirroring is the subtle matching of another person's movements, speech, and behavior during interaction.
