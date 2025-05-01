Which of the following statements about social learning theory is correct?
A
An observer does not need to be aware that social learning is occurring for it to be effective.
B
Social learning only occurs when the observer is consciously aware of the learning process.
C
Social learning is ineffective unless the observer receives direct reinforcement.
D
Social learning cannot occur through observation alone; it requires physical participation.
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of social learning theory, which emphasizes that people can learn new behaviors by observing others, without necessarily performing the behavior themselves initially.
Step 2: Recognize that social learning theory, developed by Albert Bandura, highlights the importance of observational learning, imitation, and modeling in acquiring new behaviors.
Step 3: Consider whether conscious awareness is required for social learning to occur. According to Bandura, learning can happen even if the observer is not fully aware that they are learning at the time.
Step 4: Evaluate the role of reinforcement in social learning. While reinforcement can strengthen learned behaviors, direct reinforcement is not always necessary for the initial learning to take place through observation.
Step 5: Analyze the necessity of physical participation. Social learning theory states that physical participation is not required for learning; observing others is sufficient for learning to occur.
