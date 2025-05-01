In social psychology, conversing and answering questions are examples of which type of behavior?
A
Social interaction
B
Group polarization
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Classical conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about behaviors such as conversing and answering questions, which involve communication between individuals.
Step 2: Define 'Social interaction' as the process by which people act and react in relation to others, involving communication and exchange of information.
Step 3: Review the other options: 'Group polarization' refers to the tendency of group members to make decisions that are more extreme than their initial inclination; 'Cognitive dissonance' is the mental discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs; 'Classical conditioning' is a learning process involving associations between stimuli.
Step 4: Compare the behaviors described (conversing and answering questions) with the definitions of each term to identify which best fits the description of direct communication between people.
Step 5: Conclude that conversing and answering questions are examples of 'Social interaction' because they involve direct communication and exchange between individuals.
