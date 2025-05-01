In social psychology, the influence that a group has on the judgment of an individual is called:
A
Obedience
B
Social facilitation
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Conformity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms provided in the problem. 'Obedience' refers to following direct orders from an authority figure, 'Social facilitation' refers to improved performance on tasks in the presence of others, and 'Cognitive dissonance' is the mental discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs or attitudes.
Step 2: Recognize that the question asks about the influence a group has on an individual's judgment, which involves how group pressure or norms affect personal decisions or opinions.
Step 3: Recall that 'Conformity' is the psychological concept describing the tendency of individuals to change their behavior or beliefs to match those of a group, often to fit in or be accepted.
Step 4: Compare the definitions and see that 'Conformity' best fits the description of group influence on individual judgment, as it directly involves adjusting one's views to align with the group.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Conformity' because it specifically addresses the social influence of a group on an individual's judgments or behaviors.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah