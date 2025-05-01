In social psychology, helping others without expecting personal gain is typically referred to as which type of behavior?
A
Authoritarian behavior
B
Altruistic behavior
C
Conformist behavior
D
Aggressive behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept in the question: it asks about helping others without expecting personal gain, which is a type of behavior studied in social psychology.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Authoritarian behavior involves strict obedience to authority; Conformist behavior involves matching attitudes or actions to group norms; Aggressive behavior involves hostile or violent actions.
Focus on the term that specifically means helping others selflessly, without expecting anything in return, which is a central concept in social psychology.
Identify that 'Altruistic behavior' is defined as helping others with no expectation of personal benefit, often motivated by empathy or concern for others.
Conclude that the correct term for helping others without expecting personal gain is 'Altruistic behavior'.
