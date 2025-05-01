Lev Vygotsky believed that children learn from working with others. He called this concept:
A
Operant conditioning
B
Classical conditioning
C
Self-actualization
D
The zone of proximal development
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in Vygotsky's theory related to how children learn through social interaction and collaboration with others.
Recall that Vygotsky emphasized the importance of social context and guidance from more knowledgeable others in learning.
Understand that the term Vygotsky used to describe the difference between what a child can do alone and what they can do with help is called the 'zone of proximal development' (ZPD).
Differentiate this concept from other learning theories such as operant conditioning (behavior shaped by reinforcement), classical conditioning (learning through association), and self-actualization (a concept from humanistic psychology).
Conclude that the correct term for Vygotsky's idea about learning through social interaction is the 'zone of proximal development'.
