In social psychology, what is the term for a situation in which the presence of other people changes an individual's performance on a task?
A
Fundamental attribution error
B
Social facilitation
C
Group polarization
D
Cognitive dissonance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for the term describing how the presence of others affects an individual's task performance.
Recall definitions of the options: Fundamental attribution error relates to explaining others' behavior, Group polarization involves group decision shifts, and Cognitive dissonance concerns conflicting beliefs.
Recognize that Social facilitation specifically refers to the phenomenon where an individual's performance is influenced by the presence of others, often improving on simple tasks and sometimes impairing on complex tasks.
Match the definition of Social facilitation to the question's description about performance changes due to others' presence.
Conclude that the correct term for this situation is Social facilitation.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah