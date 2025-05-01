In the field of social psychology, which type of psychologist would most likely be consulted by a law firm to assist with issues concerning jury selection?
A
A clinical psychologist
B
A forensic psychologist
C
A developmental psychologist
D
A social psychologist
Step 1: Understand the roles of different types of psychologists mentioned in the problem. A clinical psychologist typically focuses on diagnosing and treating mental health disorders.
Step 2: Recognize that a forensic psychologist applies psychological principles to legal issues, often working with law enforcement or in court settings.
Step 3: Note that a developmental psychologist studies human growth and changes across the lifespan, which is less relevant to jury selection.
Step 4: Identify that a social psychologist studies how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual or imagined presence of others, including group dynamics and decision-making processes.
Step 5: Conclude that because jury selection involves understanding group behavior, attitudes, and social influence, a social psychologist would be the most appropriate expert consulted by a law firm for this purpose.
