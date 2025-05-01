As individuals, we are most likely to explain our own behavior in terms of which of the following?
A
Stable personality traits that never change
B
Other people's expectations of us
C
Genetic predispositions only
D
Situational factors that are outside of our control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attribution in psychology, which refers to how individuals explain the causes of their own and others' behavior.
Recognize that when explaining our own behavior, people often consider external or situational factors rather than internal traits or dispositions.
Differentiate between dispositional attribution (explaining behavior by stable personality traits or genetic predispositions) and situational attribution (explaining behavior by external circumstances or factors outside one's control).
Recall that the fundamental attribution error typically applies to how we explain others' behavior, but when explaining our own behavior, we tend to emphasize situational factors.
Conclude that the most accurate explanation for our own behavior is usually situational factors that are outside of our control, rather than stable personality traits, others' expectations, or genetic predispositions alone.
