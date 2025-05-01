According to psychological theories of emotion and leadership, which of the following individuals is most likely to be considered a destructive leader?
A
A leader who delegates tasks fairly and recognizes individual achievements
B
A leader who encourages open communication and supports the emotional well-being of team members
C
A leader who motivates followers by setting challenging but attainable goals
D
A leader who manipulates followers through fear and consistently undermines their self-worth
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of destructive leadership in psychology, which refers to leaders who harm their followers or organizations through negative behaviors such as manipulation, fear induction, and undermining self-esteem.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of positive leadership behaviors, such as fair delegation, recognition of achievements, encouragement of open communication, emotional support, and motivation through attainable goals.
Step 3: Compare each leadership style described in the options to the definition of destructive leadership, identifying which behaviors align with harm and manipulation rather than support and motivation.
Step 4: Recognize that a leader who manipulates followers through fear and consistently undermines their self-worth fits the profile of a destructive leader because these actions damage followers' psychological well-being and reduce organizational effectiveness.
Step 5: Conclude that the individual described as manipulating followers through fear and undermining their self-worth is most likely to be considered a destructive leader according to psychological theories of emotion and leadership.
