Which of the following is considered a component of the reviewing process in theories of emotion?
A
Appraisal of the emotional stimulus
B
Activation of the fight-or-flight response
C
Release of neurotransmitters
D
Formation of long-term memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that theories of emotion often describe a process by which an individual evaluates or interprets an emotional stimulus before experiencing the emotion fully.
Recognize that the 'reviewing process' in emotion theories typically refers to the cognitive evaluation or assessment stage, where the significance of the stimulus is appraised.
Identify that 'Appraisal of the emotional stimulus' means evaluating the meaning or relevance of the stimulus to the individual's goals or well-being, which is central to many emotion theories like Lazarus's cognitive appraisal theory.
Note that other options such as 'Activation of the fight-or-flight response' and 'Release of neurotransmitters' are physiological responses that occur after appraisal, not part of the reviewing or appraisal process itself.
Understand that 'Formation of long-term memory' is a later process related to how emotional experiences are stored, not part of the immediate reviewing or appraisal stage.
