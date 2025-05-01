According to Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which type of needs should a company prioritize satisfying first for its employees?
A
Social needs
B
Physiological needs
C
Self-actualization needs
D
Esteem needs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is a motivational theory in psychology comprising five levels of human needs arranged in a pyramid, starting from the most basic to the most advanced.
Identify the five levels of needs in order: Physiological needs, Safety needs, Social (Belongingness) needs, Esteem needs, and Self-actualization needs.
Recognize that according to Maslow, the most fundamental needs must be satisfied first before higher-level needs become motivating factors.
Apply this understanding to the workplace context, where a company should first ensure that employees' basic physiological needs (such as food, water, rest, and comfortable working conditions) are met.
Conclude that prioritizing physiological needs creates a foundation for employees to then focus on higher-level needs like social connections, esteem, and self-actualization.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah