According to theories of emotion, in which of the following situations is the brain not involved in initiating action?
A
Choosing to run away from a threatening animal
B
Deciding to confront someone after feeling angry
C
A reflex action such as quickly withdrawing your hand from a hot surface
D
Laughing after hearing a funny joke
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that theories of emotion often involve the brain processing stimuli and then initiating a response based on that processing.
Recognize that reflex actions, such as quickly withdrawing your hand from a hot surface, are typically mediated by the spinal cord and peripheral nervous system rather than the brain, allowing for faster responses.
Compare this with other situations like choosing to run away, deciding to confront someone, or laughing after hearing a joke, all of which require brain involvement for processing emotions and making decisions.
Identify that the key difference lies in whether the action is a reflex (automatic and spinal-mediated) or a voluntary/emotional response (brain-mediated).
Conclude that the situation where the brain is not involved in initiating action is the reflex action of quickly withdrawing your hand from a hot surface.
