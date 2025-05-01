Which of the following concepts is correctly matched to the approach to motivation that it represents?
A
Self-actualization — Incentive Theory
B
Conditioned response — Humanistic Theory
C
Unconscious motives — Cognitive Theory
D
Homeostasis — Drive Reduction Theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key motivation theories mentioned: Incentive Theory, Humanistic Theory, Cognitive Theory, and Drive Reduction Theory. Each theory explains motivation from a different perspective.
Step 2: Review the concept of Self-actualization, which is the realization of one's full potential. This concept is central to Humanistic Theory, not Incentive Theory.
Step 3: Examine the term Conditioned response, which relates to learned behaviors through conditioning, typically studied in Behavioral Theory, not Humanistic Theory.
Step 4: Consider Unconscious motives, which are hidden desires influencing behavior, a concept primarily associated with Psychoanalytic Theory, not Cognitive Theory.
Step 5: Recognize that Homeostasis, the body's tendency to maintain internal balance, is correctly linked to Drive Reduction Theory, which suggests motivation arises to reduce physiological needs and restore balance.
