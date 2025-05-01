Which of the following is NOT considered a nervous system emergency?
A
Stroke
B
Spinal cord injury
C
Migraine headache
D
Seizure
1
Step 1: Understand what constitutes a nervous system emergency. These are conditions that require immediate medical attention to prevent serious harm or death, often involving sudden and severe dysfunction of the brain, spinal cord, or nerves.
Step 2: Review each option in the context of nervous system emergencies. A stroke involves sudden loss of brain function due to interrupted blood flow, which is a medical emergency.
Step 3: Consider spinal cord injury, which can cause paralysis or loss of sensation and requires urgent care to prevent permanent damage.
Step 4: Evaluate seizures, which can be life-threatening if prolonged (status epilepticus) and often require emergency intervention.
Step 5: Recognize that a migraine headache, while painful and debilitating, is generally not classified as a nervous system emergency because it does not typically cause immediate, life-threatening neurological damage.
