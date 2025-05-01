Which term refers to a specialist in the study of the nervous system?
A
Endocrinologist
B
Neurologist
C
Cardiologist
D
Psychiatrist
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key term in the question: 'specialist in the study of the nervous system.'
Recall the definitions of each specialist: An Endocrinologist studies hormones and glands; a Cardiologist focuses on the heart; a Psychiatrist deals with mental health disorders; a Neurologist specializes in the nervous system.
Match the term that directly relates to the nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.
Understand that a Neurologist diagnoses and treats disorders related to the nervous system.
Conclude that the correct term for a specialist in the nervous system is 'Neurologist.'
Watch next
Master The Nervous System with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah